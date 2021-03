NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – One Tri-state elementary school is thanking local businesses after several of them came together to renovate the teacher’s lounge.

All money raised for the project was from local organizations.

Staff say it gives them a place to recharge while practicing self-care. Jessica Moyes says it’s been a difficult year because of the pandemic, but the administration has found ways to motivate staff.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)