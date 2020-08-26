Shelley Kirk participates in Women’s Equality Day panel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Three Evansville organizations celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and Women’s Equality Day Wednesday with a panel featuring Eyewitness News own Shelley Kirk.

Kirk moderated the panel, which was a discussion with several experts in our community.

“We talked about the suffrage movement, how far we’ve come and how much more we need to do to reach full equality for everyone,” Kirk said.

Dr. Denise Lynn, director of USI gender studies, says Voter ID laws have set us back.

“[The laws are] very discriminatory against the elderly, against the impoverished, against trans women and men, so um the voting rights act people certainty took advantage of it, but we are now seeing a backlash because of the Holder decision in 2013,” Dr. Lynn said.

You can watch the full panel below.

