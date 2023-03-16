EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The House of Bread and Peace, a homeless shelter for women and children, is now back open after being forced to evacuate earlier this week.

The shelter was forced to close on Sunday after a water leak damaged the building. 25 people had to be relocated.

The damage was estimated to cost between $6,000 to $12,000.

Shelter officials tell us that the building is now safe for residents to return. Officials say that the plumbing is fixed and that the rest of the damage can be repaired while the home is occupied.

How to donate:

HouseOfBreadAndPeace.org

Text “TheHouse” to 53555

https://givebutter.com/hobap

Urgent items needed: