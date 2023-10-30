HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson woman was pronounced dead following an accident on US-41-A in Dixon on Sunday.

According to a release from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted to a single vehicle accident just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on a wet roadway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed both lanes and exited the left shoulder of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a ditch in a yard and overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as 60-year-old Melba Graves, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster County Coroner.