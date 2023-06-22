HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff has confirmed a juvenile was taken to an Evansville hospital after a shooting that happened on Thursday.

According to the sheriff, the 12-year-old was taken by helicopter to the hospital after the shooting in the 13000 block of Highway near Robards. The sheriff says there is no word on the juvenile’s current condition.

Authorities say adults and another child were present at the time of the shooting. The shooting is currently under investigation.