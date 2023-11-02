HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s deputies and Mt. Carmel Police officers arrested three suspects after they allegedly attempted to offload furniture from a stolen truck on Highway 1.

According to a release from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call that a stolen box truck had a tracking device on it and was traveling southbound on Highway 1 from the St. Francisville area on November 1. Authorities located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the west side of Highway 1, where they said it appeared the vehicle was offloading furniture onto another.

Deputies and officers performed a felony stop in the parking lot and took three suspects into custody. Authorities identified the suspects as John Planisek Jr., 37, of Rockdale; Melissa Ferguson, 34, of New Lenox; and Stanley Cochran Jr., 54, of Braidwood. All three were charged with possession of a converted vehicle and other charges.

John Planisek Jr. (Courtesy: Wabash County Sheriff’s Office)

Melissa Ferguson (Courtesy: Wabash County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say a second vehicle involved in the incident was also found to be stolen.