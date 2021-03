GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Gibson County Jail has been contained, according to Sheriff Tim Bottoms. He says there are now just three positive cases among the inmates.

On March 3, 45 inmates tested positive for the virus. When they tested again the next week, another seven cases were added to that list, bringing the total number of cases to fifty-two.

The jail usually holds around 140 inmates.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)