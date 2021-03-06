Sheriff: Additional COVID-19 case at Gibson Co. Jail

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff said Saturday that one more inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the county’s jail.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said an outbreak at the jail began on Tuesday when at least 45 Gibson County inmates tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff said one inmate was sent to the hospital to get checked out with respiratory problems, but was not admitted.

One other inmate has recovered from the virus.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)