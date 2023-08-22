HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a woman who allegedly broke into the cafeteria of South Hopkins Middle School earlier this month.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, unknown suspects broke a window and made entry into the school’s cafeteria just before 4 a.m. on August 12. Investigators say the female suspect was believed to have been injured upon entry through the broken window and blood samples were collected from the area of the shattered glass.

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say multiple items were taken from the property, including a Toro zero-turn riding lawnmower. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Render at 270-821-5661.