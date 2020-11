POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham said a body was found Friday in the Ohio River.

He said the death is believed to be a drowning.

Indiana DNR is investigating the death.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

We are working to get more information.

