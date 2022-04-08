EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two democratic candidates for Vanderburgh County Sheriff participated in a political forum on April 8. Major Jason Ashworth and Lieutenant Noah Robinson squared off in the forum at the C.K. Newsome Center.

The forum was hosted by the Indiana Democrat African-American Caucus. The candidates discussed a number of issues but addressed the involvement of mental health in some crimes.

“There are people who have a mental illness that have committed a crime that is so heinous they have to be in jail. That’s something we can’t avoid or work around,” said Ashworth. “But there are many people that we need to work with, and it’s a vast majority, that we need to help and make sure that they stay out.”



“I think it’s only fair that if someone’s in our custody, they’re not boxes in a warehouse, they’re individuals.” said Robinson. “And we need to be in the business of actually treating those ailments that’s causing them to come back to the jail.”

Voting in the Democratic Primary will be on May 3. Early in-person voting is currently underway.