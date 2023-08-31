HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Chicago woman after she allegedly attempted to flee from authorities at speeds reaching 128 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, dispatch put out a “be on the look out” for a blue Dodge Challenger out of Evansville shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A media report from the Evansville Police Department says a vehicle in the 4200 block of Garrison Avenue was stolen while the owner was attempting to sell it to a female he met on Facebook Marketplace. Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven confirmed to Eyewitness News this was the same vehicle the “be on the look out” was issued for.

Authorities say the vehicle was seen traveling northbound on US 41 at State Road 168. A traffic stop was attempted, but authorities say the driver refused to stop.

McGee

An officer pursuing the vehicle said the driver of the Challenger reached speeds of 128 miles per hour on US 41. According to the release, the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a railroad crossing while turning east onto County Road 100 north. Deputies say the driver fled from the vehicle into a small wooded area.

Deputies were able to apprehend the driver, identified as Marquita McGee, 31. McGee was transported to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with auto theft, resisting-fleeing in a vehicle, resisting-fleeing on foot, reckless driving, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and false informing.

She is being held on a $1,500 bond.