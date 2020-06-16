Sheriff Dave Wedding reacts to Trump executive order

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says it’s hard for people who are not in law enforcement to understand why force is sometimes used because they may not have ever been in a situation where their life is at risk.

However, Sheriff Wedding says he agrees with the idea of a national database for officers who use excessive force.

I think any time you have a police officer that doesn’t comply with the rules and regulations of your agency, then that should be tracked and there should be quick and immediate discipline after an investigation has taken place. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order regarding policing.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: