HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Gibson County man was arrested on Monday after sheriff’s deputies say he attempted to run while being served a felony warrant.

Deputies say they tried to serve the warrant to Cory Henson, 38, in Johnson just before 4 p.m.. According to a release from GCSO, Henson ran out of the residence and towards a wooded area. Henson was taken into custody after the short chase and booked into the Gibnson County Jail

Henson was charged with an outstanding probation violation warrant as well as the new charge of resisting law enforcement.