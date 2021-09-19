Sheriff identifies deputy shot during welfare check in New Harmony

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot Saturday night in New Harmony as Deputy Bryan Hicks, 41. Hicks is still being treated at the hospital for a single gunshot wound to his head. He remains in the ICU.

Authorities also identified the man who shot at those deputies during the welfare check in New Harmony.

The sheriff says 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire – a former New Harmony Town Marshal and reserve deputy opened fire on officers as they were outside his home on Short Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories