Sheriff: One dead, two injured in Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms says one person is dead and two others were injured in a crash at the intersection of South 50 West and West 600 South Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the area in Fort Branch shortly after 11:00 Sunday morning.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News on the scene that one car jumped a small hill and then ended up about 500 feet in a corn field.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

