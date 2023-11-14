HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Patoka man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he shot several times at a home in the 5000 block of North 160 West.

According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired at the home just before 10 p.m.. Multiple witnesses at the scene told deputies the shooter was Jason Brubaker, 42. After securing a search warrant for Brubaker’s home, deputies say they located multiple weapons and the gun that was identified by the witnesses.

Brubaker was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He is being held on a $1250 bond.