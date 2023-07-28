HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two individuals injured after a single-engine Cessna from Evansville crashed while en route to Dekalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Drew Benet Meyer of Evansville was the pilot of the plane that crashed approximately one mile from the airport. Both Meyer and one passenger, identified as 33-year-old Bennett Hattfield, of Whitestown, Indiana, were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the FAA arrived at the scene of the crash and are working with the NTSB to investigate the reason for the crash.