Sheriff: Stabbing investigation underway near McCutchanville

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Deputies were called to a stabbing incident on Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Dave Wedding.

The Sheriff said an elderly man stabbed a younger individual in the arm at a home in the 8500 block of Larch Lane. The victim has non life-threatening injuries.

The elderly male has been transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Evansville Dispatchers said an assault in progress was reported in the area just before 4 p.m.

Sheriff Wedding said a news release is expected to be released later Saturday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)