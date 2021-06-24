Sheriff: Deputies working with Darmstadt Town Council on internal investigation

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate recent allegations of misspending, theft and inappropriate conduct by some Darmstadt Town Council members and town employees.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held outside of the Darmstadt Town Hall where residents voiced frustration and concerns about a possible misuse of town funds.

Vanderburgh Co. Deputies said they were contacted on Thursday, June 17, about potential misconduct, including an employee allegedly utilizing property that belongs to the town.

“We’re looking at the entire board, the employees, the superintendent, which would be I guess equivalent to their county garage if you will,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Major Jason Ashworth said. “So we’re looking at all the employees and talking to everyone to see what involvement if any of them have.”

The sheriff’s office said interviews are underway and a full investigation has been launched.

“The sheriff is very concerned, and that he wants the investigation to be done, obviously we work closely with the town of Darmstadt and the town board there,” Major Ashowrth said. “We have a great relationship with them, the sheriff works closely with all the people there and we are going to do what is right and hold the people accountable.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to each member of the Darmstadt Town Council, but have not yet heard back.