HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two men were arrested in Ohio County over the weekend after authorities say they were found with marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a non-illuminated rear license plate and expired vehicle registration. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle, where he reportedly found a bong and pipes containing marijuana and an orange vial containing approximately four grams of methamphetamine.
The vehicles occupants, identified as Wilbur Johnston and Jonathan Morrow, were arrested and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Their charges are listed below:
Jonathan Morrow
- Rear license not illuminated
- Failure to produce insurance card
- No registration receipt
- No registration plates
- Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
Wilbur Johnston
- Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
In addition to the listed charges, Johnston was also served an indictment warrant and bench warrant from Grayson County.