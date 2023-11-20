HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two men were arrested in Ohio County over the weekend after authorities say they were found with marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a non-illuminated rear license plate and expired vehicle registration. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle, where he reportedly found a bong and pipes containing marijuana and an orange vial containing approximately four grams of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Morrow (Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilbur Johnston (Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office)

The vehicles occupants, identified as Wilbur Johnston and Jonathan Morrow, were arrested and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Their charges are listed below:

Jonathan Morrow Rear license not illuminated

Failure to produce insurance card

No registration receipt

No registration plates

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess