Sheriff Wedding has an emotional moment before giving a check to Hicks’s family

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – There were some joyous tears shed during the distribution of $35,000 to four different charities and one family.

Sheriff Wedding was overcome with emotion when he was about to present a $10,000 check to Drew, who is Deputy Hicks’s brother.

According to Sheriff Wedding, this is because he wanted to reach out and help Drew’s family. He mentioned that he was grateful for the jailer, and Sheriff Wedding was also happy to have Deputy Hicks alive. Deputy Hicks was shot back in late September while doing a welfare check.