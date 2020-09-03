Sheriff Wedding making announcement about possibly switching to Republican party

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. today as he considers switching his party affiliation.

Wedding, currently a Democrat, says any possible switch is not reflective or local politics but rather something he’s been considering for some time.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)