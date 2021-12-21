Sheriff Wedding to present $35K to local charities

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Wedding will present $35,000 to local charities on Wednesday morning. The money was raised at a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club earlier this month.
The money will be distributed among the following:
- The Santa Clothes Club
- Deaconess Foundation Riley Children Services
- The Hadi Shrine
- St. Vincent Food Pantry
- the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks
The check presentations will be held at the Sheriff’s Executive Conference Room in Evansville.