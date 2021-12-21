Sheriff Wedding to present $35K to local charities

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Wedding will present $35,000 to local charities on Wednesday morning. The money was raised at a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club earlier this month.

The money will be distributed among the following:

The Santa Clothes Club

Deaconess Foundation Riley Children Services

The Hadi Shrine

St. Vincent Food Pantry

the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks

The check presentations will be held at the Sheriff’s Executive Conference Room in Evansville.