Sheriff Wedding to present $35K to local charities

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Wedding will present $35,000 to local charities on Wednesday morning. The money was raised at a holiday party he jointly hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club earlier this month.

The money will be distributed among the following:

  • The Santa Clothes Club
  • Deaconess Foundation Riley Children Services
  • The Hadi Shrine
  • St. Vincent Food Pantry
  • the family of Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks

The check presentations will be held at the Sheriff’s Executive Conference Room in Evansville.

