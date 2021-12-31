Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley’s funeral details have been released

WAYNE CO., IL (WEHT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted funeral details on their Facebook page for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley, who was shot and killed around 5:00 a.m. on December 29.

“Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved.” The sheriff’s office stated.

Visitation for Sean Riley will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., January 3, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with a first responder walk thru at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., January 4, 2022, at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium, with law enforcement procession and burial to follow at Cisne Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL which is assisting with arrangements. Additional information will be released in the coming days. The community has been asked to show their support by lining the procession route.