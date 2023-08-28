HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene of a roadside birth earlier this week.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, dispatch received an urgent call of a woman in active labor on a county roadway just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers were able to provide instructions to guide the expectant father while law enforcement and medical teams were on the way.

“At 4:35 am, amidst the darkness, the cries of a newborn baby girl filled the air, marking an incredible roadside birth,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A Spencer County Deputy arrived and offered support until the emergency ambulance service could reach the scene. The sheriff’s office congratulated the family and praised dispatchers, deputies and medical responders for their work in the situation.