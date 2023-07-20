HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensville man was arrested after an hours long standoff with deputies attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and multiple outside agencies came together to attempt to locate and apprehend Colton Linxwiler, 23. Authorities say they observed Linxwiler inside a residence in the 200 block of West Vine Street in Patoka, and began the process of having him leave the residence to be placed in custody.

Authorities say after several hours on scene, Linxwiler walked out of the residence and was placed into custody. He was transported to the Gibson County Jail on a felony probation violation warrant through the Gibson County Circuit Court as well as a new resisting law enforcement charge. Linxwiler remains in custody on a $5,750 bond.