Sheriff’s Office hosts first public ceremony in nearly two years

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly two years have passed since the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse saw any public ceremonies, but now that has changed. Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding welcomed guests during a Recognition Ceremony Friday, Jan. 21.
Law enforcement officials say the ceremony honored newly hired deputy sheriffs and staff promotions, awarded jail officers and deputy sheriffs for their life saving efforts in the field and recognized two individuals for extraordinary work.
PROMOTIONS:
- Jeff Cobb — Sergeant
- Dave Guetling — Lieutenant
- Mike Hertweck Jr. — Sergeant
- John Payne — Sergeant
- Robert Schmitt — Sergeant
- Eric Sommers — Staff Sergeant
- Jeff Titus — Lieutenant
- Zach Whicker — Sergeant
- Tim Woods — Sergeant
AWARDS:
- Rodney Miller, Cody Brandenstein, and Matt Gardner — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award
- Logan Osborne, Brandon Taylor — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award
- Daniel Sander — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award x2
- Dustin Pharr and Kayla Leek — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award
- Allison Lancaster — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award
- Jared Wagner — Sheriff’s Life Saver Award
- Ethan Smith — Sheriff’s Commendation
- Neal Luecke and K-9 Dozer — USPCA Excellence Award for Case and Catch of the Quarter
NEW DEPUTY SHERIFFS
- Hunter Garrett
- Adam Lahanis
- Nathan Tidwell
- Dylan Yates