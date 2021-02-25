Sheriff’s Office: Illinois man facing charges following Gibson County incident

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Illinois man Joshua Painter,45, is facing several charges including battery on an officer, strangulation, and resisting law enforcement after an altercation late Wednesday night.

Officials say they noticed alcohol on Painter’s breath when they arrived at a home in the county before moving him to the Gibson County Jail. Painter is currently being held on $1500 bond. Officials did not say what lead up to the incident.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)