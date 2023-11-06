HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the second dog in a week has been shot and killed.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says the shootings happened just 7 miles apart.

On Monday, Paul Bohlen made a social media post saying his dog Fancy was shot off of North St. Joseph Avenue. He says he came home around 4:00 to find his dog in the yard with two different gunshot wounds.

Another family says their dog was shot the night of November 2nd. Amber Seib says her family’s dog Cheeto was left in a ditch in the 8500 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Cheeto passed away the next day.

The sheriff says Cheeto was hit with birdshot.

The Seib family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.