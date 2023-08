HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Beaver Dam resident after they were found inside of a burned home on Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 800 block of Sandefur Crossing Road just before 12:30 a.m.. According to the sheriff’s office, it was determined after the fire was extinguished that the occupant of the residence was still inside.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.