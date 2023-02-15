HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to a release from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, an Orange County man was arrested on February 14, 2023 on two felony charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Haysville gas station on February 14, 2006.

According to the release, law enforcement was dispatched to an armed robbery that had occurred at the Haysville Marathon gas station in Dubois County back in 2006. The gas station clerk told authorities that two male subjects wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves on their hands entered the store carrying guns. The clerk said one subject pointed a gun at them and demanded money while the other subject went into an office and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

On February 22, 2022, detectives received a lead that lead to a possible suspect of Jerry R Taggart, Sr., 50, of French Lick. On February 9, 2023, a warrant for Taggart was issued, and Taggart was taken into custody on February 14, 2023, 17 years after the armed robbery took place.

Taggart is being held at the Dubois County Security Center on two felony charges of robbery and theft.