DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has nothing to say after a man was arrested for murder in their county.

William B. Virgin, 47, was booked into the jail Saturday afternoon on a murder charge with no bond. According to the jail’s website, the Dixon man was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police.

Eyewitness News reached out the Kentucky State Police and they told us to contact the sheriff’s office. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said “no comment” when asked about the case.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information on-air and online as this story develops.