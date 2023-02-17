HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says one person is dead following a crash near Boonville on Friday.

Sheriff Wilder said the accident happened around 7 a.m. on Ashby Road near Gentry Road. According to a release from the sheriff, the vehicle lost control and struck a guardrail causing the car to roll over.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 17-year-old Ashton Pryor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, 15-year-old Peyton Pryor, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story.