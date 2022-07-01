NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An eleven year-old orphan from Kazakhstan is in need of the Tri-State’s help for a cornea transplant. The Tri-State can do their part to help Fedya by donating gently used shoes to a shoe drive fundraiser taking place on July 2 at the Newburgh Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fedya will be present at the fundraiser as he is here in the Tri-State to receive medical treatment. The shoe fundraiser is hosted by Antares Foundation.

Funds will be earned by the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes. These funds will be used to help cover Fedya’s medical expenses.

Shoes that can still be used as shoes will be sent to third world countries and sold as shoes. Shoes that cannot be used as shoes anymore will be shredded and recycled.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Linda Wicker, president of Antares Foundation. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they could donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The fundraiser will give the shoes a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives. Fedya will also be provided a brighter future with a cornea transplant.

Funds2Orgs helps people in need to start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa.