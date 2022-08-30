HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It is hard to move past any traumatic event without permanent reminders of that experience, but officials with Henderson’s Harbor House Men’s Shelter are working to remove that possibility with upcoming renovations.

“Just the reality of what we’ve lost is hard to deal with,” says Harbor House pastor Coni Beck.

They say ‘time heals all wounds’, but those wounds are still fresh for Harbor House Community Church pastor Coni Beck. Following the tragedy on August 25, Beck has maintained constant communication with the men who were inside the homeless shelter during the shooting.

“Debriefing,” explains Pastor Coni. “Just, every night I’m asking them, and every day, I’m asking, ‘where are you at in your head? What are you thinking? What’s the hardest thing to deal with right now?'”

The hardest thing might be simply returning to the scene. For that reason, Beck and other officials with Harbor House have begun the early stages of renovating the facility.

“We’re concerned about the security and safety of all of our guys and the security of our building, so those are things that we’re working on,” says Pastor Coni. “We’re really trying to just give room and take as much time as we need to have them off-site right now.”

In addition to security enhancements, which are still to be determined, Beck says all flooring and furniture will be removed and replaced, something she believes is crucial for the emotional well-being of the shelter’s residents.

“We’re going to do some other aesthetic changes so that when the door opens, what the guys see is a different picture. We want to help change what they see,” says Beck.

Taking a positive from a tragedy like a mass shooting is difficult, if not impossible, but Pastor Coni says the good in humanity is already shining through. She says community members have begun placing flowers outside the Harbor House doors, and have dropped off food and monetary donations. She encourages the Henderson-area to continue to show support for the men affected by this tragedy.

“Let’s honor these guys, let’s love on these guys,” says Beck.