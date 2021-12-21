Shooting at Savannah Drive; Evansville Police investigating

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville police received a call Tuesday evening about a shooting at Savannah Drive. According to the 911 caller, the victim was neither conscious nor breathing when medics arrived on scene.

The suspect was described by the caller as a black man with special needs, approximately 17 years old. The victim is said to have known the shooter and this may have been an accidental weapon discharge.

The victim has been taken to a nearby medical facility. EVPD have taken a possible suspect (seen walking along the roadway) into custody and are still investigating.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information arrives.