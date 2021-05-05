Shooting call leads to robbery charge in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two Western Kentucky men are facing charges after police say one fired several shots Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson Police responded to the 400 Block of S Adams Street, where a victim said Duwayne Moore of Madisonville took a handgun from him and threated to shoot him. While running, police say another man, Kenye Langley of Henderson, fired several shots at the victim from another location.

Moore was arrested on robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges, while Langley faces a wanton endangerment charge.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)