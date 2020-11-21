Early morning shooting in Jasper leaves two dead

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 2:15 Saturday morning, a call came in to the Jasper Police Department reporting a man with a gunshot wound in need of assistance on Rhine Strasse near the 47th Street intersection. The man was later identified as 19-year-old Andres Lopez of Owensboro, KY.

A second call to JPD came from Memorial Hospital to report another man had been taken to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound. This man was identified as 21-year-old Tre Carnahan of Eckerty, IN.

Police say there was an altercation between both men in the Maple Grove Trailer Park, and both men shot each other. They both died at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

