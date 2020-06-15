EPD investigating death of gunshot victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the person shot on South Bedford Avenue Friday has died.

We’re told an autopsy is scheduled for Monday and 1 p.m.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Bedford Avenue Friday night after multiple reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the man bleeding from his head with an apparent gunshot wound.

EPD and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

