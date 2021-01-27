Shooting victim runs toward Evansville firefighters as they battle house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Evansville responded to two different emergencies in the same area in a rare sequence of events.

Firefighters were called to a home on East Eichel Avenue near Bosse Field late Tuesday night. During their response, they witnessed the aftermath of a shooting.

While two firefighters at the scene of the house fire were up in a ladder truck, they could see people running away from something.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when firefighters say one of the people ran directing toward the fire trucks. It was the victim. Firefighters said as the male victim fell near the fire trucks at Hiedelbach and Eichel.

Police are questioning a person of interest as of Wednesday morning. Officers believe the shooting was the result of an argument that began several blocks away.

Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department



As for the fire that EFD initially responded to, they were responding to multiple calls about a house fire around 11:07 p.m. The initial call said there appeared to be an object in the yard initially.

When crews arrived, they could see see flames coming from the roof and attic area. The fire was difficult to put out due to multiple ceilings in the structure. Damage was mainly confined to the rear of the home and attic. No injuries were reported.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)