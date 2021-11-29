Shop Owensboro aims to celebrate the small business community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The weekend kicked off the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce‘s “Shop Owensboro ” event, which runs through the entire week.

A spokesperson with the Chamber says the event was created to elevate the well-known “Shop Small Saturday” concept, a nationally recognized shopping day occurring each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Shop Owensboro has nearly 70 restaurants and businesses participating this year. This is the second year the Chamber made it a week long event.

Some store owners say making it go beyond Saturday gives more opportunities for shoppers to visit stores during one of the busiest times of year.

“The Shop Small week really is a huge reminder to people to keep it local, let’s keep it in Owensboro, let’s help all our small local businesses.” said Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents. “With the chamber doing that, it really drives it home how important it is for us.”

The event finishes off its run Saturday, Dec. 4.