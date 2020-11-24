Shop Owensboro kicking off this weekend; what you need to know

The day after Black Friday is typically Small Business Saturday, but like everything else during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be a little different this year. In support of local business, some cities, including Owensboro, are extending the event to be a ‘Small Business Week.’

Candice Brake with the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce tells us about some great incentives, and how folks can be part of Shop Owensboro.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

