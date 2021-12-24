Shoppers beat the clock before stores close on Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Tri-State, shoppers were out looking for last-minute toys and gifts.

Tammy and Greg Bradley say they usually leave it late when it comes to Christmas shopping but they say the stores they visited Friday weren’t all that packed, even compared to the crowds on Thursday.

However, the Bradleys weren’t the only ones stopping in Evansville to pick up last minute gifts. Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Walmart on Evansville’s east side Friday afternoon to pick up toys and groceries for children in need this holiday season.

The pair says it brings “joy” to their lives to bring Christmas cheer to children and teenagers across the region, saying it “comes from the heart,” adding that they appreciate the support from the community. Santa says it’s not about them but rather, about the people they help.