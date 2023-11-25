EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big box retailers dominated Black Friday deals, but the spotlight was on small businesses the next day.

Small Business Saturday is a national tradition that started 13 years ago.

“It is fun to be out shopping local because you see the joy of the Christmas season in their faces,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Taffney Carter works at the Y Factor Studio and said she looks forward to Small Business Saturday every year.

“I love talking to people and kids, and Christmas, and you know the Christmas spirit is great,” said Carter.

Carter said events like this help keep the doors open all year long and give them opportunities to help the community.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District helped shoppers navigate Christmas lists with maps and free bags.

Organizers said there are about 15 small businesses in downtown Evansville, including restaurants.

“When you shop at a small business you get a very personalized experience that you don’t normally get at a big box retailer,” said Adam Trinkel, the executive director of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

He said two-thirds of every dollar spent at these stores stays in the community.