Shoppers trying to buy last minute gifts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the Tri-State, shoppers were rushing to complete their holiday shopping before Santa came down their chimney.

TJ Vest says he usually completes his Christmas shopping early but stopped at the Target location on Evansville’s east side to pick up presents for his in-laws, saying “it was a bad idea waiting.” Another last minute shopper, Hannah Jacobi, says she waited to do her Christmas shopping because of procrastination.

Shopper Candy Bentle said she was picking up smaller gifts Thursday evening but adds she shifted towards online shopping and going to stores during off-peak hours this holiday season.

Nationally, online shopping has seen a major increase amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A study from Adobe Analytics showed online shopping on Black Friday increased 22 percent to an estimated $9 billion this year, up from $7.4 billion in 2019. The shift towards online shopping coincided with a 52 percent drop for in-store visits on Black Friday, according to a study from Sensormatic Solutions.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

