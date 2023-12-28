VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A major addition for commercial space is proposed for an open area in northeast Vanderburgh County, situated off of State Road 57 and Boonville-New Harmony Road. According to documents submitted to the Vanderburgh County Area Planning Commission, the new commercial space would be called “The Shoppes at New Harmony”. Taking nearly 29 acres, 8 lots are expected to be developed for commercial use.

Entrances will be installed for traffic on both Boonville-New Harmony Road and Highway 57. Documents show that the county engineer says a traffic study will need to be conducted, including the possibility of adding turn lanes on both roadways. This area has seen recent growth as well with the addition of a Dollar General store adjacent to the proposed Shoppes location.

A buyer and the specific use of this land is not known at this time, but a representative with Hahn Kiefer Real Estate tells Eyewitness News that these plans will be brought before the Area Planning Commission during their January 4 meeting. If the plan is approved, the sale is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.