Shot fired after Friday night hold up

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police responded just after 7:30 Friday night to a report of a hold up at the intersection of Michael Ave. and Rheinhardt Ave.

When officers arrived, the victim told them a car had stopped in the middle of the street before someone got out, pointed a gun at him, and demanded he hand over his backpack and phone.

The victim said he complied and when he turned around to walk away, the suspect shot at him once and missed. The suspect then left the scene heading south on Michael Ave.

Officers could not find the suspect after a search of the area, but a shell casing was located at the scene.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

