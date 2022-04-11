DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Jasper man was arrested after police say he fired a weapon inside an apartment.

Officers were called to the Westwood Apartments just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

They say Carlos Velez Zamot, 26, fired a single shot damaging a wall.

According to investigators, they also found marijuana at the scene, which they say Velez Zamot had tried to discard before they got there.

Nobody was injured, but Velez Zamot is facing several charges including criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.