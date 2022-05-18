UPDATE: Police say it was a misunderstanding. According to Evansville Police, a neighbor heard someone banging on the door and thought shots were being fired. Police say they responded to the scene and got everyone out of the home. No arrests were made and no one was injured.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence has been spotted at the 1200 block of Mary Street. Evansville Central Dispatch says it came in as a shots fired call around 6:04 p.m.

